Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed country’s political and economic situation.

According to details, the Sindh governor and PML-N supremo also discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests, general elections and the economic challenges faced by the country.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif apprised his brother of welfare works, Kamran Tessori carried out in Sindh. Nawaz Sharif appreciated the Sindh Governor’s efforts, especially the free IT courses.

Talking to journalists following the meeting, Kamran Tessori said that Nawaz Sharif was worried over Pakistan’s economic and political situation.

According to Tessori, Nawaz Sharif also expressed concern over the inflated power bills and country’s economic situation and said those responsible for the situation should be held accountable. In response to a question, Tessori said that a decision regarding former premier’s return to Pakistan will be taken by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He also held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan ‘responsible’ for the country’s current situation, saying that no economic policy was formed during Imran Khan’s tenure.