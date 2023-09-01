Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A legislative body of upper house of parliament on Friday took serious notice of the hike in electricity prices, across the country with a view that this is a national crisis and many cases of suicide on it has been reported in the country.

These views were expressed during the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, which was held at parliament house while Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad was on chair. He said that due to high prices of electricity many cases of suicide have been reported in the country.

While addressing the chairman NEPRA, the Senate Committee submitted proposal to withdraw all taxes on electricity bills, in particular of the under privileged class.

The committee chair also sought briefing by the Chairman NEPRA on the mechanisms through which rapid increase in electricity rates are applied and send recommendations for its reconsideration. The committee also sought details on the owners of the IPPs.