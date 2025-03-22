Uzbekistan embassy hosts spirit of Nouroz with cultural buoyance, vibrant colours

The embassy of Uzbekistan hosted a vibrant and culturally rich event marking the festival of Nouroz celebrating the arrival of spring which is a sign of renewal and new beginnings.

The event was attended by diplomats, government officials and friends of the embassy who felicitated the Uzbekistan envoy, Mr Alisher Tukhtayev and his wife on the festive occasion of Nauroz.

This year’s festivities held special significance as Nauroz coincided with Ramazan featuring a traditional Ramazan Iftar highlighting the shared values of kindness, togetherness, and gratitude.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industrial Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov and Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Mr.

Aftab ur-Rehman Rana were among the guests of honour and highlighted rich cultural, trade and tourism potential of Uzbekistan.

Addressing the guests, Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev underscored the cultural and spiritual essence of Nauroz, emphasizing its universal message of peace, harmony and the victory of light over darkness.

“This is a festival that transcends borders, languages, and ethnic backgrounds described as a unifying force for millions across Central Asia, the Middle East, Caucasus and South Asia,” he said.

“Today, we are gathered with our dear friends to share not only the joy of Nauroz but also the tradition of Ramadan Iftar.

It is a wonderful reminder of the values we all cherish – kindness, togetherness, and gratitude,” he said.

Nauroz, which means “New Day”, has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years by different cultures and civilizations.

This ancient festival represents the renewal of nature, harmony between people and the environment, and the victory of light over darkness.

Nauroz is not just a national festival; it is a shared cultural heritage of the peoples of the East.

It brings together millions of people across different countries, regardless of borders, languages, or ethnic backgrounds, he said.

From the vast steppes of Central Asia to the vibrant cities of the Middle East, from the mountains of the Caucasus to the heart of South Asia, Navruz reminds us that we are all connected.

Nauroz represents the universal values of peace, unity, and gratitude for the blessings of nature—values that have been passed down for generations, he sia.

For Uzbekistan, Nauroz has a special place in our culture and society.

It is more than just a celebration – it reflects our core values of peace, friendship, generosity, and respect for our ancestors’ traditions, the ambassador said adding, during this time, people help those in need, strengthen community ties, and express gratitude for nature’s blessings.

One of the most beloved traditional dishes of Nauroz is sumalak, a symbol of prosperity and patience, prepared with love and shared among families and neighbors, the ambassador said offering the guests to enjoy sumalak as a symbol of our friendship, brotherhood, and unity.

Sumalak is a sweet and thick wheat bran pudding, made from sprouted wheat grains, and is traditionally prepared during the spring festival of Navruz, symbolizing unity and prosperity.

The celebration of Nauroz is also deeply connected to the values of Pakistan.

Our two nations share a rich historical and cultural heritage, strong brotherly ties, and a commitment to regional cooperation.

Both Uzbekistan and Pakistan believe in preserving traditions while embracing progress.

The ambassador concluded his speech with the prayer: May this Nauroz bring prosperity, good health, and happiness to all of us!

On the occasion children of the Uzbekistan nationals’ families gave a spellbinding performance of the rich Uzbek culture and traditions.