National U19 Cup: Multan beat Faisalabad in Super-Over

Lahore Blues, Karachi Blues, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi Whites, Lahore Whites and FATA secured wins in their respective matches in the third round of the National U19 Cup.

The highlight of the round was Multan beating Faisalabad in a super over in a Group A match at the Lahore Country Club Ground in Muridke.

Group A

Batting first, Multan were bowled out for 204 in 45.5 overs, with Sameer Ahmed Minhas (81) and Ali Husnain (66) scoring half-centuries. For Faisalabad, Momin Qamar took six wickets for 37.

In reply, Faisalabad were dismissed for 204 in 49.5 overs, with Daniyal Ali scoring a half-century.

In the super over, batting first, Faisalabad scored 10 without loss, which Multan chased down in three balls.

At the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Lahore Blues defeated Abbottabad by 61 runs. Ali Hassan Baloch struck a brilliant 143 to help his side post 284 for six in 50 overs. In turn, Abbottabad were dismissed for 223 in 44.2 overs despite Mohammad Shayan’s 53. Jahangir Bilal starred with the ball, taking five for 26.

Peshawar overcame Sialkot by 59 runs at the Lahore Country Club Ground in Muridke. Ahmad Hussain (56), Mohammad Zubair (49) and Zainullah (48) were instrumental in Peshawar’s total of 213 for eight. Sialkot were bundled out for 154 in 38.5 overs. Haroon Khan clinched three wickets for 30 runs.

At the Sheikhupura Cricket Stadium, Karachi Blues outplayed Larkana, registering a comprehensive 166-run win. Ahmer Riaz scored a century (109), while Sufyan Usmani (53) and Sahil Nisar (42) made valuable contributions in Karachi Blues’ 296 for six in their 50 overs.

Larkana, in reply, could only manage 130, with Mohammad Ahmed Aleem taking three wickets for 16.

Group B

Rawalpindi beat Bahawalpur by 27 runs in a low-scoring contest at the Shama Cricket Ground in Peshawar. After being bowled out for 122, courtesy Mohammad Huzaifa’s six for 34, Rawalpindi struck back with the ball to dismiss Bahawalpur for a mere 95.

Karachi Whites secured a comprehensive 146-run win over Dera Murad Jamali in the third-round match at the Mirwais Cricket Ground in Peshawar. Huzaifa Ahsan’s 84 lifted Karachi Whites to 216.

In reply, Dera Murad Jamali folded for 70 runs in 25 overs. Niqab Shafiq took six wickets for 15, while Saad Sakhawat bagged three wickets for seven.

At the Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Lahore Whites defeated Islamabad by 178 runs. Aalyan Salman played an unbeaten knock of 136, supported by Hamza Zahoor (54) and Farhan Yousuf (48), taking Lahore Whites to 303 for five.

In reply, Islamabad were bowled out for 125, with Husnain Dar and Ayas Kiyan bagging three wickets apiece.

In the final fixture of Group B, FATA beat Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Ashfaq Cricket Ground in Charsadda. Batting first, Hyderabad were dismissed for 151, with Jamshidullah and Naveed Khan taking three wickets apiece. In reply, Usman Khan’s unbeaten 100 powered FATA to victory in just 22.2 overs.