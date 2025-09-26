Is Babar Azam Back in Pakistan T20I squad for South Africa Series?

LAHORE – Babar Azam remains the undisputed batting powerhouse of Pakistan, but the star batter has suddenly gone missing from the scoreboard. After failing to make his mark in the Asia Cup and struggling in the previous series, questions are being raised about his form, fitness, and place in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

The flamboyant hitter endured lean patch that left both selectors and fans scratching their heads. His quiet performances have sparked debate across cricketing circles. On social media, frustration is growing. Many supporters are voicing skepticism about whether Babar Azam will even be part of the XI against South Africa, while others insist that a player of his class only needs one big innings to silence critics.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee reportedly finalised draft squad for the South Africa Tests, but insiders reveal that the conversation around Babar’s place was unavoidable. Despite his slump, his stature as one of Pakistan’s premier batters means he is still expected to feature, though fans remain unconvinced.

For the upcoming series against the Proteas, Pakistani squad is expected to be fiery blend of established stars and rising sensations.

Pakistan Expected Squad for South Africa

Category Players Batters Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan All-rounders/Spinners Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Faisal Akram, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali

With squad’s training camp set to begin on September 29, all eyes are on whether Babar Azam can rediscover his form and prove that his struggles were just a temporary blip.

For Pakistan, a strong performance against the Proteas could reignite momentum after their recent inconsistent showings. For Babar, it might be the most crucial chapter of his career so far.