T20 Asia Cup 2025: India beat Sri Lanka in Super-Over

DUBAI – India beat Sri Lanka in the Super-Over to clinch the last Super Fours match of the T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

As Sri Lanka lost two wickets after scoring just two runs in the Super-Over, India achieved the target on the first ball.

Chasing a challenging 203-run target for victory, Sri Lanka reached 202 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allocated 20 overs. So after playing 20 overs each, both teams were tied at 202.

Pathum Nissanka was the top scorer with his career best 107 runs off 58 balls, laced with seven fours and six sixes. Kusal Perera made 58 off 32 balls, and Dasun Shanaka contributed an unbeaten 22 runs off 11 balls.

Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Varub Chakravarthy secured one wicket each. Pathum Nissanka was named player of the match for his valuable contribution with the bat.

After being asked to bat first, India scored 202 for the loss of five wickets in the allocated 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma was the highest scorer for India with 61 off 31 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes. Tilak Varma contributed 49 off 34 balls, Sanju Samson 39 off 23 balls, Axar Patel 21 off 15 balls, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav 12 off 13 balls.

Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Gasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka took one wicket each.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara