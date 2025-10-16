National U19 Cup: Lahore beat Rawalpindi in final to clinch title

Lahore Blues thrashed Rawalpindi by seven wickets in the final to lift the National U19 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rawalpindi were bundled out for 142 in 44.1 overs. Ali Mehdi was the highest scorer for Rawalpindi with 36 runs. Player of the match Naqeebullah and Ibtisam took three wickets apiece.

In reply, Lahore Blues crossed the finish line in 39.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Jahangir Bilal was the top scorer with an unbeaten 56 off 97 balls, laced with seven fours.

Lahore Blues’ captain, Ali Hassan Baloch, was named player of the tournament and best batter for scoring 603 runs from eight matches at an average of 75.38, including three centuries and two half-centuries.

Faisalabad’s Momin Qamar was declared bowler of the tournament for his 22 wickets in eight matches. The left-arm spinner had two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Scores in brief:

Rawalpindi 142 all out, 44.1 overs (Ali Mehdi 36; Naqeebullah 3-16, Ibtisam Azhar 3-25)

Lahore Blues 143-3, 39.4 overs (Jahangir Bilal 56 not out, Khizer Butt 46)

Player of the match – Naqeebullah (Lahore Blues)

Player of the Tournament – Ali Hassan Baloch (Lahore Blues)