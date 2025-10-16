Uhs Holds White Coat Ceremony For New Undergraduate Students

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore held a White Coat Ceremony on Thursday to welcome newly admitted undergraduate students of the Fall 2025 semester.

Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore was the chief guest, while Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Nadia Naseem administered the professional oath to the students.

The new batch includes students enrolled in various undergraduate programs such as Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Nutrition, Medical Laboratory Sciences, and Human Genetics. During the ceremony, students were briefed about the university’s academic facilities, course structure, and future opportunities for professional growth.

Addressing the students, Professor Rathore congratulated them on the beginning of their academic journey in health sciences. He stated that this path was a shared endeavour among students, their parents, and teachers, emphasising the importance of maintaining strong communication and trust among all parties.

Expressing concern, he said it was unfortunate that commercialisation had crept into professional education and that many substandard institutions had emerged under affiliations with general universities.

Professor Rathore noted that UHS degrees enjoy international recognition and that the university stands out for having 80 per cent of its faculty members holding PhDs. He added that all academic programs at UHS meet global standards and place special emphasis on the development of clinical skills.

Among those present at the event were Registrar Kiran Fatima, Controller of Examinations Dr Muhammad Abbas, Director of Undergraduate Studies Dr Masooma Ahmad, Director Institute of Health Sciences Dr Saba Khaliq, and Head of the Department of Pharmacy Professor Muhammad Shoaib Khan, along with other officers and faculty members.