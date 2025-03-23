National T20 Cup knockout stage to begin on March 23

FAISALABAD – Eight teams, Abbottabad, Faisalabad, defending champions Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues, Lahore Whites, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot have qualified for the knockout stage of the National T20 Cup 2024-25.

The quarter-finals, divided into two doubleheaders, will be played on 23 and 24 March, while the semi-finals and final are scheduled to take place on 26 and 27 March respectively.

The group stage of the tournament concluded on Friday night as the top two teams from each of the four groups secured their quarter-final berths.

At the end of the group stage, Peshawar’s Sahibzada Farhan is leading the run-scoring charts with a whopping sum of 414 runs across four games including two centuries and as many half-centuries.

Karachi Blues’ Abdullah Fazal (231) and Lahore Whites’ Mohammad Faiq (224), the other two centurions in the tournament, are next on the list.

On the bowling front, Sialkot’s Hasan Ali sits atop the list with nine wickets across three games, while Islamabad’s Arsal Sheikh is second with eight scalps from four matches. Hussain Talat, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ismail, Kamran Afzal, and Mohammad Hamza have seven wickets each to their name.

In the first two quarter-finals on Sunday evening, Lahore Whites will face Yasir Shah’s Abbottabad, while unbeaten Karachi Whites will be up against Multan. On Monday evening, Asif Ali’s Faisalabad will take on Iftikhar Ahmed’s Peshawar, while unbeaten Sialkot will fight it out with Lahore Blues for a semi-final spot.

Quarter Finals schedule:

1st Quarter-Final – 23 March 2025: Lahore Region Whites v Abbottabad Region at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad; 7 pm

2nd Quarter-Final – 23 March 2025: Karachi Region Whites v Multan Region at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; 11 pm

3rd Quarter-Final – 24 March 2025: Faisalabad Region v Peshawar Region at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad; 7 pm

4th Quarter-Final – 24 March 2025: Sialkot Region v Lahore Region Blues at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; 11 pm