National Minorities Day President expresses resolve to build inclusive Pakistan where every citizen enjoys equal rights

President Zardari has called for a collective resolve to build an inclusive and stronger Pakistan where every citizen enjoys equality, mutual respect, and legal protection, and is empowered to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s shared destiny.

The president was addressing an event organized at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to mark the National Minorities Day here on Monday.

President Zardari said that Pakistan’s minority communities were an essential and respected part of society, and that their rights, freedoms, and safety are fully protected under the Constitution of Pakistan.

He praised their valuable contributions to the country’s strength and progress, noting their important role in national development. He made it clear that the State stands determined against all forms of discrimination, extremism, and violence, adding that such acts have no place in society and will not be allowed to threaten national unity and integrity.

The President said the state had taken practical measures to promote inclusion and ensure equal opportunities for all. These include separate seats for non-Muslims in the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies, a 5pc quota in federal and provincial government jobs, and scholarships for minority students from the primary level to higher and professional education.

On the occasion, heads of various minority communities thanked President Asif Ali Zardari for his historic decision in 2009, during his first tenure as President of Pakistan, to declare 11th August as National Minorities Day, to be observed each year. They acknowledged this initiative as a milestone in recognizing their contributions and upholding their rights.

They assured the minority communities would continue to contribute to the development and uplift of society.

President assured the minorities’ worship places, if presently under illegal occupation, would be retrieved without delay. He said he would ask the government to take steps to ensure such places are immediately restored to their rightful custodians.

The president noted that the National Policy for Interfaith Harmony has been designed to promote religious tolerance, strengthen social integration, and unite all religious communities as part of a cohesive national fabric.

The president said that our religion, Islam, upholds peace, justice, and human dignity — principles reflected in the Charter of Madina, which granted equal rights to all communities, including non-Muslims.

He added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen, regardless of religion, would enjoy equal rights — a vision that continues to guide state policies.