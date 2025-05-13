National Gratitude and Economic Proposal Following the Historic Military Victory – Request for Policy Action

Excellency Shahbaz Sharif

Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Islamabad

Excellency,

With hearts brimming with pride and immeasurable gratitude, the people of Pakistan salute the unparalleled valor and strategic brilliance of our Armed Forces, who have gifted the nation a priceless and historic triumph – a clear and decisive military victory over India, etched forever in history on 10th May 2025 under your brave and prudent leadership.

This monumental achievement — in which the might of the many times larger adversary was shattered within the first wave of Pakistan’s defensive-offensive maneuvers — forced India to urgently sue for a ceasefire. The swiftness, precision, and dominance displayed by our forces not only safeguarded our sovereignty but restored global respect for Pakistan’s military capability. It is not just a victory of arms, but of national dignity, unity, and resilience.

In recognition of this unprecedented service, the nation humbly proposes the following measures as a formal gesture of appreciation and institutional recognition:

Doubling of Salaries for All Armed Forces Personnel

Effective 1st January 2025, the basic salaries and service benefits of all serving personnel of the Army, Navy, and Air Force should be doubled, which will still be lower than the recent enhancement approved for parliamentarians, ministers, and advisors. This will not only acknowledge their critical role but also reflect parity in national reward mechanisms.

Tax Exemption on Military Salaries

To honor the sacrifices and service of the Armed Forces, it is proposed that all military and para-military salaries be made 100% tax-free, effective 1st January 2025, to enhance their take-home income and morale.

Doubling of Martyr (Shuhada) Compensation Packages

The compensation packages for families of all martyrs — both civilian and military — should be doubled, effective 1st January 2025, to honor their ultimate sacrifice for the nation and ensure the financial dignity of their surviving dependents.

Funding Through a Landmark Foreign Exchange Deposit Scheme

To fund the above initiatives and simultaneously propel Pakistan toward economic strength, it is proposed that the government launch a Special Foreign Exchange Bank Deposit Initiative (no questions asked on source) with the following key features:

Up to 7% biannual tax-free return on US Dollar/other approved foreign currencies deposits in Pakistani banks deposits, as per details below:

Open to resident and expatriate Pakistanis, and foreign nationals worldwide.

Deposit tenure options with incremental profit rates: 1 year, 3 years, and 5 years.

Full government guarantee on principal and return.

This highly attractive scheme is anticipated to fetch over $500 billion in foreign exchange deposits in a short timeframe — unlocking the path toward rapid economic emancipation and future defense and space research needs.

In addition to military benefits, the sudden generation of foreign exchange reserves will also empower the government to deliver historic civilian tax relief:

Effective 1st July 2025, income tax rates on all civilian salaried persons should be reduced to half of current levels.

From the next financial year (2025-2026), a flat 10% tax rate should be applied to all salaried income.

Moreover, to promote gender equity and economic participation, income earned by all female salaried professionals should be made completely tax-free effective 1st July 2026.

Conclusion

This proposal is not just a policy recommendation, but the heartfelt voice of a grateful nation. Let us rise collectively to honor those who defend our borders and protect our peace. It is time for Pakistan to reward its heroes not with words alone — but with lasting financial dignity and national recognition.

Let this moment mark the beginning of a new era: one of military pride, civilian relief, and national prosperity.

Pakistan Zindabad. Armed Forces Paindabad.

Respectfully submitted,

Syed Nayyar Uddin Ahmad

Lahore.

+92 321 9402157

11th May 2025

[email protected] The writer is a senior corporate leader and strategic analyst. His thought-provoking visionary insights have reshaped global discourse, capturing the attention of world leaders. His writings have not only resonated with heads of state and governments but have also influenced the foreign policies of the United States and other major powers.