ISLAMABAD – Indian Air Force faced massive blows in series of fighter Aircraft crashes during Pakistan’s ‘Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos’. In stunning display of modern warfare capabilities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launched successful counter-operation during which multiple Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets – including its prized Rafale – were destroyed in a series of high-impact strikes as both nuclear armed nations were in crosshairs amid major escalation.

Security sources familiar with development confirmed PAF’s targeted response led to the downing of several Indian aircraft across different regions of Jammu and Kashmir. One Indian jet was brought down in the Anantnag area, with the pilot reportedly killed. The ejection seat was later recovered in the Kokernag area, confirming the aircraft’s destruction.

Another Indian fighter crashed in the Pampore or Pulwama region. Both pilots aboard were critically injured and have been hospitalized in Srinagar.

In the Ramban district, a third jet came down near Panthiyal/Ramsu. The pilot, identified as Flying Officer Iqbal Singh, was evacuated in an injured state to Udhampur Army Hospital.

List of Indian Jets Downed in Clash with Pakistan

Aircraft Site of Crash Rafale Fighter Jet Anantnag Rafale Fighter Jet Pampore or Pulwama Rafale Fighter Jet Bathinda MiG-29 Fighter Jet Bharadah Kalan, Akhnoor Tehsil SU-30 Fighter Jet Panthiyal/Ramsu, Ramban District Heron Surveillance Drone 13 NM east of Jammu City

A fourth aircraft crashed in Bharadah Kalan, Akhnoor tehsil, landing in agricultural fields. Both ejected pilots were injured and rushed to Akhnoor Military Hospital.

Another IAF jet was destroyed in Bathinda, while a Heron RPV (Remote Piloted Vehicle) was also shot down 13 nautical miles east of Jammu city, dealing a blow to India’s aerial reconnaissance capabilities.

Defense analysts are calling the operation a “tactical masterstroke” by the PAF, revealing critical vulnerabilities in India’s air strategy. “The consistent failures and crashes reflect not just technical gaps but a fundamental breakdown in operational planning by the IAF,” said a senior military expert.

Indian side has yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the extent of the losses, but the sequence of incidents has already raised alarms in New Delhi.

After international humiliation, Dassault Aviation – maker of Indian Rafale – felt heat as shares dipped by 9% after Pakistan Air Force claimed to have shot down multiple Indian aircraft near the Line of Control, including three Rafale jets.

Pakistani officials stated the Indian jets were preparing to launch stand-off attacks but were intercepted before crossing into Pakistani airspace.