Nation remembers ‘1965 War Hero’ MM Alam on 12th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD – The 12th death anniversary of “1965 War Hero” Muhammad Mahmood Alam, known as M M Alam, is being observed today, March 18.

M M Alam, nicknamed as ‘Little Dragon’ while piloting an F-86 Sabre had shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute during 1965 war which is still an unbeaten record.

He altogether, downed nine war planes in the aerial fight. He was awarded ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ for his bravery.

He died in Karachi on this date in 2013 at the age of 77 after a protracted illness.

MM Alam was the PAF's first combat pilot, and his name is on the list of Hall of Famers at the PAF Museum in Karachi. Alam is regarded as a national hero in Pakistan and was honored with the prestigious 'Sitara-e-Jurat' as well as the BAR medal for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war.

Alam was born in Calcutta, India, on July 6, 1935, as the oldest of 11 siblings. No one in his family had served in the military before him, and he entered the military despite his father's wishes.

When India went to war in 1965, Alam, who was the first commanding officer of the first squadron of Assaults Mirage III, flew his F-86 Sabre jet plane over the skies of Sargodha, armed with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, to kill the enemies.

MM Alam made headlines when he shot down nine Indian Hawker Hunter fighter jets in air-to-air battle amid the Hawker Hunter's dominance over the F-86.

Since December 2012, the Air Force legend has been hospitalized at Pakistan Naval Station Shifa Hospital in Karachi due to illness.

He retired as an Air Commodore in the year 1982