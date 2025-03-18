AGL66.34▲ 4.29 (0.07%)AIRLINK180.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)BOP11.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.37▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML46.45▲ 0.37 (0.01%)DGKC133▼ -0.99 (-0.01%)FCCL45.55▼ -0.52 (-0.01%)FFL16.08▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)HUBC132.5▲ 0.43 (0.00%)HUMNL13.11▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.61▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.22▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF59▼ -0.17 (0.00%)NBP73.7▼ -0.28 (0.00%)OGDC224.05▲ 2.67 (0.01%)PAEL45.6▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL10.29▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL186.9▲ 2.81 (0.02%)PRL36.7▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PTC25.08▲ 0.12 (0.00%)SEARL100.55▼ -0.68 (-0.01%)TELE7.9▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL35.8▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP10.65▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET22.47▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TRG64▲ 3.44 (0.06%)UNITY29.6▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

CDA chief emphasizes aesthetic landscaping for Interchanges

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday outlined ambitious plans for the landscaping of the Jinnah Square and Tayyip Erdogan Interchange projects.

The meeting, attended by Member Environment, Member Engineering, Member Administration, architects, experts, and senior CDA officers, focused on transforming these key infrastructure projects into visually stunning landmarks.

Chairman Randhawa, acting on the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, stressed the importance of creating aesthetically pleasing and sustainable designs for both interchanges.

He instructed the team to develop unique and attractive landscaping plans, including 3D designs, to enhance the visual appeal of the projects.

Highlighting the need for modernization, Randhawa directed the use of elegant LED lighting to ensure proper illumination and beautify the interchanges.

He emphasized that effective landscaping, combined with land scalping, would not only enhance the projects’ beauty but also attract tourists, showcasing Islamabad’s excellent infrastructure and landscapes.

The Chairman also called for the landscaping of the Jinnah Square Interchange to reflect Pakistan’s struggle for independence and its historical landmarks, adding a cultural and patriotic dimension to the project.

He further instructed that the designs for both interchanges be comprehensive, sustainable, and feasible, with a focus on long-term modernization of the underpasses.

Randhawa made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality, standards, or sustainability of the work.

He emphasized that the landscaping should be built on modern and sustainable foundations, contributing significantly to enhancing the beauty of Islamabad, which is already renowned as one of the world’s most beautiful capitals.

The Chairman directed that landscaping work begin only after the approval of suitable designs, which will be finalized after thorough due diligence within the stipulated timelines.

Meanwhile, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with a high-level delegation from KPMG, a global consultancy firm, here on Monday aimed at boosting Islamabad’s infrastructure and tourism sector.

 

News desk

