Fida Hussnain Lahore

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced strict measures to combat the menace of smog in the province, saying that the schools and the colleges would remain shut on this Saturday.

“Smog has become a serious threat. The air pollution is at its peak,” said the caretaker chief minister while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

The CM said, “The schools and the offices will remain shut on this Saturday but the markets will remain shut till 3pm,”.

He requested the traders to follow the policy as the quantity of the smog was observed at the highest level in the early hours of the day, so the traders could open their shops and the markets after 3pm on Saturday.

Mohsin Naqvi also announced to set up a commission on environment and said that the deliberations were underway for artificial rain.

“We have discussed the matter of artificial rain with the federal government as well. And we will benefit from the universities working on it,” said the CM, adding that such technology was being used in many countries like the UAE.

He said, “We have called the officials of the Punjab University as well as of Zakariya University for tomorrow on discussion on this matter of artificial rain,”.

The CM also emphasized upon setting up an environment lab in the province.