Naqvi directs to expedite process of providing police character certificates

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed to expedite the process of providing police character certificates under the National Police Bureau.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the role of the National Police Bureau is of utmost importance in improving the policing system in the country.

He was chairing a meeting at the National Police Bureau in Islamabad on Saturday.

The interior minister said the institution can play a key role in ensuring policymaking, reforms, and cooperation between law enforcement agencies in relation to policing across the country.

He also sought an action plan for modernizing the National Police Bureau.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the immediate purchase of software for research and analysis to review and analyze crimes in different parts of the country.

He emphasized the need for promotion of cooperation with international organizations and sending more officers abroad for training and posting.

Interior Minister Naqvi, US lawmakers join Sikh community at Kartarpur for Baisakhi

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

