WhatsApp surpasses 3 billion monthly users, becomes key business for Meta

How To Keep Whatsapp Account Safe From Hacking In Pakistan Key Tips
CALIFORNIA – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp now boasts over 3 billion monthly active users, solidifying its status as one of the most widely used messaging apps globally.

Zuckerberg, who acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, noted that the app reached 2 billion users by 2020. Now, it has officially crossed the 3 billion mark, reflecting consistent growth and widespread global adoption.

Speaking during a recent Meta earnings conference call, Zuckerberg emphasized WhatsApp’s importance to the company’s overall strategy. “With such a vast user base, WhatsApp is a core part of Meta’s business,” he stated.

Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in the company’s ecosystem. “We are seeing people engage with Meta AI from several entry points, with WhatsApp users most frequently interacting through one-on-one chats,” Li said.

Meta further revealed that alongside rising user numbers, WhatsApp Business is also expanding significantly. The app now contributes a substantial portion of the company’s $510 million in profit that underlined its commercial potential beyond personal messaging.

With continued user growth and increasing integration of AI, WhatsApp remains a central pillar in Meta’s vision for the future of communication.

WhatsApp introduces powerful new privacy feature for users

Web Desk Staff

