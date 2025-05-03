Actor Farhan Saeed reacts to Indian ban on Pakistani artists’ digital, social media accounts

LAHORE – Popular Pakistani actor Farhan Saeed had earlier expressed sympathy with the Indian public over an incident that occurred in the Indian region of Pahalgam. However, he has now responded in a witty manner to the Indian government’s decision to ban Pakistani artists’ digital and social media accounts.

Farhan Saeed, a popular Pakistani actor and singer, is highly admired not only in Pakistan but also across the border in India for his outstanding acting and captivating voice. Known for his performances in dramas like Udaari, Suno Chanda, Prem Gali, and Mere Humsafar, the artist is currently impressing viewers with his remarkable performance in the drama Sheerin Farhad. His Instagram followers have surpassed 4 million.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan Saeed wrote, “The issue started with war and has now come down to high school-level blocking! This is your loss. Sending love to all the Indian fans affected by this ban, and praying that wisdom prevails so you can watch your favorite artists again,”.

Farhan’s message received mixed reactions on social media. Some praised his approach as witty and peaceful, while others said that Pakistani artists should expose India’s false propaganda and fake flag operations.

Indian fans didn’t hold back either. Despite the ban, many continued to watch Sheerin Farhad using VPNs and sent screenshots to Farhan Saeed, which he himself shared on social media.

Farhan Saeed’s approach, while humorous, also highlights the fact that art knows no borders, and fans always find their way to connect with their favorite artists.