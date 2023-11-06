NADRA introduced its Smart Card ID card, the multi-functional identity card comprising several security options that also ensure a transparent efficient verification process.

All Pakistani citizens must hold a unique ID commonly known as CNIC, the one-time issuance document.

The document is crucial for an individual’s identity as it contains biometric information such as fingerprints and facial image, which helps ensure the cardholder’s identity.

With the launch of the Smart ID card, NADRA rolled out several security features. These cards have multiple security features to prevent counterfeiting and unauthorized use.

Nadra Smart ID Card fee in Pakistan