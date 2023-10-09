New Smart National Identity Card is a must-have document issued by the Pakistani government. The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issue a New Smart National Identity Card to the citizens of Pakistan.

The ID card is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules to guarantee its authenticity and validity.

The unique 13 digit identification number is recognised all over the country. It is the first requirement of individuals as it is mandatory to obtain documents like a license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection, etc.

Every citizen of Pakistan with age 18 years and above is eligible for the ID card.

Nadra Smart ID Card Duplicate fee October 2023