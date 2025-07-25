Nadra Online Appointment Booking And Fee Payment Facility Guide Here

ISLAMABAD – NADRA has taken a major step in its mission to modernise public service delivery by expanding its digital services as citizens can now book appointments online through Pak ID mobile App, and can pay fees for ID Card, B-Form, and other documents.

The new digital options allow citizens to avail smooth services and reducing wait times at service centers.

NADRA Online Appointment

As per the announcement shared on NADRA’s social media platforms, Pak ID Mobile App will soon offer a new feature allowing users to book appointments at NADRA service centers directly through their smartphones.

In first phase, this facility will be available at 43 registration centers across Pakistan. The initiative is part of NADRA’s broader digital transformation strategy, which aims to enhance citizen experience by minimizing manual processes and promoting online solutions.

Appointment option for NADRA center at

NRC Gujrat

Mega Center, Blue Area, Islamabad

Mega Center, Murree Road, Rawalpindi

Mega Center, Murree Road, Rawalpindi II

NRC Rawalpindi Cantt

NADRA Big Center, Karachi East

NADRA Big Center, Hyderabad

Mega Center, DHA Karachi South

Mega Center, North Nazimabad, Karachi Central

Mega Center, Siemens Chowrangi, Karachi West

NRC Jacobabad

NRC Khairpur

NADRA Mega Center, Sialkot

NADRA Mega Center, Data Gunj Bukhsh, Lahore

NADRA Mega Center, Egerton Road, Lahore

NADRA Mega Center, Zoo Road, Lahore

NADRA Mega Center, Gujranwala

NRC Bahawalnagar

NRC Bahawalpur

NRC Mianchunnu

NRC Multan City

NRC Mumtazabad, Multan

NRC Pakpattan

NRC Rahim Yar Khan

NRC Vehari

NRC Sehwan

NRC Hyderabad

NADRA Mega Center, Peshawar

NADRA Mega Center, Ring Road, Peshawar

NADRA Big Center, Faisalabad

NRC Jhang

NADRA Mega Center, Faisalabad

NRC Sargodha City

NRC Larkana

NADRA Mega Center, Quetta

NRC Sariab Road, Quetta

NRC Quetta Central

NRC Gwadar

NRC Muzaffarabad

NRC Muzaffarabad Gojra, Muzaffarabad

NRC Rawalakot

NRC Gilgit

NRC Diamir

NRC Skardu

NADRA Online Fee through PAK-ID

Pak ID app now allows both local and overseas Pakistanis to pay application fees for identity documents with ease. Applicants can pay for services like Smart National ID Cards, Child Registration Certificates (CRC), and Family Registration Certificates (FRC) using E-Sahulat, JazzCash, or Easypaisa.

Step-by-Step Fee Payment Methods

Via Pak ID Mobile App: Login and navigate to the inbox to view your application’s tracking ID. Click “Pay Now” (if available) next to your application. Pay using debit or credit card by following the on-screen instructions.

Via Easypaisa App: Login and click on “NADRA Fees”. Enter your tracking ID and proceed. Confirm the details and click “Pay Now”.

Via JazzCash App: Go to “Govt Payments” and select “NADRA – NIS”. Enter your tracking ID, verify the information, and confirm payment using your MPIN.

Via E-Sahulat Franchise: Visit any nearby E-Sahulat center, provide your tracking ID to the representative, and pay the required fee.



NADRA has assured that identity documents will be delivered to the applicant’s chosen address within the designated timeframe, ensuring a seamless and efficient process from application to delivery.