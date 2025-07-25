Nadra Online Appointment Booking And Fee Payment Facility Guide Here

ISLAMABAD – NADRA has taken a major step in its mission to modernise public service delivery by expanding its digital services as citizens can now book appointments online through Pak ID mobile App, and can pay fees for ID Card, B-Form, and other documents.
The new digital options allow citizens to avail smooth services and reducing wait times at service centers.
NADRA Online Appointment
As per the announcement shared on NADRA’s social media platforms, Pak ID Mobile App will soon offer a new feature allowing users to book appointments at NADRA service centers directly through their smartphones.
In first phase, this facility will be available at 43 registration centers across Pakistan. The initiative is part of NADRA’s broader digital transformation strategy, which aims to enhance citizen experience by minimizing manual processes and promoting online solutions.
Appointment option for NADRA center at
-
NRC Gujrat
-
Mega Center, Blue Area, Islamabad
-
Mega Center, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
-
Mega Center, Murree Road, Rawalpindi II
-
NRC Rawalpindi Cantt
-
NADRA Big Center, Karachi East
-
NADRA Big Center, Hyderabad
-
Mega Center, DHA Karachi South
-
Mega Center, North Nazimabad, Karachi Central
-
Mega Center, Siemens Chowrangi, Karachi West
-
NRC Jacobabad
-
NRC Khairpur
-
NADRA Mega Center, Sialkot
-
NADRA Mega Center, Data Gunj Bukhsh, Lahore
-
NADRA Mega Center, Egerton Road, Lahore
-
NADRA Mega Center, Zoo Road, Lahore
-
NADRA Mega Center, Gujranwala
-
NRC Bahawalnagar
-
NRC Bahawalpur
-
NRC Mianchunnu
-
NRC Multan City
-
NRC Mumtazabad, Multan
-
NRC Pakpattan
-
NRC Rahim Yar Khan
-
NRC Vehari
-
NRC Sehwan
-
NRC Hyderabad
-
NADRA Mega Center, Peshawar
-
NADRA Mega Center, Ring Road, Peshawar
-
NADRA Big Center, Faisalabad
-
NRC Jhang
-
NADRA Mega Center, Faisalabad
-
NRC Sargodha City
-
NRC Larkana
-
NADRA Mega Center, Quetta
-
NRC Sariab Road, Quetta
-
NRC Quetta Central
-
NRC Gwadar
-
NRC Muzaffarabad
-
NRC Muzaffarabad Gojra, Muzaffarabad
-
NRC Rawalakot
-
NRC Gilgit
-
NRC Diamir
-
NRC Skardu
NADRA Online Fee through PAK-ID
Pak ID app now allows both local and overseas Pakistanis to pay application fees for identity documents with ease. Applicants can pay for services like Smart National ID Cards, Child Registration Certificates (CRC), and Family Registration Certificates (FRC) using E-Sahulat, JazzCash, or Easypaisa.
Step-by-Step Fee Payment Methods
-
Via Pak ID Mobile App:
-
Login and navigate to the inbox to view your application’s tracking ID.
-
Click “Pay Now” (if available) next to your application.
-
Pay using debit or credit card by following the on-screen instructions.
-
-
Via Easypaisa App:
-
Login and click on “NADRA Fees”.
-
Enter your tracking ID and proceed.
-
Confirm the details and click “Pay Now”.
-
-
Via JazzCash App:
-
Go to “Govt Payments” and select “NADRA – NIS”.
-
Enter your tracking ID, verify the information, and confirm payment using your MPIN.
-
-
Via E-Sahulat Franchise:
-
Visit any nearby E-Sahulat center, provide your tracking ID to the representative, and pay the required fee.
-
NADRA has assured that identity documents will be delivered to the applicant’s chosen address within the designated timeframe, ensuring a seamless and efficient process from application to delivery.
