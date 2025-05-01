NADRA Mobile App for online registration of births, deaths and marital status changes

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed a mobile application to facilitate the online registration of births, deaths and changes in marital status.

The citizens now can process the important life events from the comfort of their homes through the online app.

NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar announced the development, stating that the app is designed to simplify and modernize civil registration services for the public.

Initially, the mobile application will be launched in Punjab. To support its implementation, biometric verification facilities are being established at all union councils across the province.

One-window NADRA service counters are being set up in union councils throughout Islamabad to streamline the registration process and provide on-ground assistance where necessary.

It may be mentioned here that all eligible Pakistani citizens are required to keep their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) with them as it can be demanded by officials anytime for identification.

It is mandatory for those who reach the age of 18 years to obtain the ID card from Nadra, which demands certain documents along with application.

The CNIC is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc. Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for NIC.

ID Card is directly linked with healthcare by linking medical records and in education by verifying identities for school admissions. It is also essential for getting SIM cards.

Recently, NADRA has launched dematrialise ID card, which can be called a digital CNIC. The citizens who hold a physical card can download it on their mobile phone in an easy way.

Download NADRA Digital CNIC

Citizens are required to first download the PakID app on their mobile phones

Log in to PakID app

Select Digital Card option

Enter contact detail

Scan QR Code printed on the backside of your CNIC

Head to PakID Inbox section

Download your Digital Card