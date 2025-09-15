NADRA makes Succession Certificate process easier: Check free from September 2025

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that Succession Certificate services are now available at all its centers across Pakistan.

Previously limited to selected branches, citizens can now visit any NADRA center nationwide to submit their application for aSuccession (Inheritance) Certificate — a vital legal document required for transferring the assets of deceased family members.

The initiative aims to enhance accessibility and reduce processing delays, enabling families to complete succession matters more efficiently and without unnecessary travel.

NADRA has urged citizens to visit their nearest center for assistance and submit applications with the required documentation.

This move reflects NADRA’s continued commitment to public service through digitization and decentralization of essential services.

Last month, NADRA made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates, allowing legal heirs to submit applications for succession certificates at any NADRA centre across the country, regardless of where the inherited property is located.

Previously, applicants were required to file for a succession certificate only in the province where the inherited property was situated. This restriction caused difficulties for heirs residing in other provinces.

NADRA Successions Certificate Fee from September 2025

NADRA charges Rs20,000 in wake of fee for succession certificate if the properties are valued over Rs100,000.

The NADRA fee will be Rs10,000 if the properties are valued below Rs100,000.