Floodwaters wash away section of M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN – A section of the Multan–Sukkur M-5 Motorway was washed away near Jalalpur Pirwala on Monday as floodwaters surged through the area.

The authorities, as a result, took action and suspended all traffic on the route.

The local police said that a breach along the Uch Sharif Road unleashed powerful currents that severely damaged part of the motorway infrastructure.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) initiated emergency repair work on a nearby bridge but was forced to halt operations as the strong flow of water made it unsafe to continue.

The collapse has disrupted connectivity between South Punjab and Sindh, with motorists advised to seek alternate routes until the situation improves. The authorities have assured that restoration work will resume once water levels decline.

Meanwhile, the flood protection embankments around Jalalpur city are under immense pressure. Officials said water levels are gradually receding, which has slightly reduced the threat to the city.

In Shujaabad, several areas that had been submerged by the overflowing Chenab River have also started to dry out, offering some relief to residents.

However, the breach along Uch Sharif Road has inundated dozens of surrounding villages, displacing families and destroying standing crops and properties.

Rescue teams are carrying out large-scale operations to evacuate stranded residents and move them to safer locations.

Relief efforts are also underway to provide food, shelter, and medical support to the affected population.

The authorities have not yet released official estimates of the damage but local residents fear major losses to homes and farmland.

Disaster management teams remain on high alert as forecasts suggest water levels could fluctuate in the coming days.

The incident showed the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to seasonal flooding in South Punjab and the urgent need for long-term preventive measures.