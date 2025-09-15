Security forces kill 31 terrorists in KP operations: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – At least 31 terrorists belonging to the India-backed militant group “Fitna-tul-Khawarij” were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that the operations were carried out on September 13 and 14 in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts following credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists.

In the first operation in Lakki Marwat, security forces targeted the hideout of the militants. A fierce exchange of fire ensued, during which 14 terrorists were killed.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists were being backed by India and had been involved in several acts of violence inside Pakistan.

In a separate operation in Bannu district, another group of terrorists linked with the same outfit was engaged. The operation resulted in the elimination of 17 more militants after intense clashes.

The ISPR further said that a clearance operation is still underway in the areas to ensure the complete eradication of terrorist elements and to prevent any regrouping.

“Security forces remain fully determined to root out terrorism sponsored from across the border and will continue to eliminate threats posed to the peace and stability of the country,” the ISPR said in its statement.

The development comes amid a renewed push by security forces against militant networks operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has seen a rise in terrorist activities in recent months.

Military officials said the recent actions were part of a larger strategy to dismantle the infrastructure of India-backed militants and restore lasting peace in the region.