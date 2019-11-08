NAB summons Durrani today

Rawalpindi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani in assets beyond means case today (Friday).

Durrani has been served notice to appear before the anti-graft watchdog Rawalpindi office on Friday, in an ongoing assets beyond means case investigation against him.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already arrested two persons in illegal appointments case against the former chief minister of the KP Akram Durrani.—INP