Govt approves 11 bills despite ruckus in NA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Assembly in a frenzied session managed to get record business done on Thursday, with lawmakers passing 11 bills presented by the government despite the opposition’s vehement protest.

A total of 15 bills including 13 presidential ordinances were tabled by the government today, the first day of the ongoing NA session. Out of these 11 bills including nine ordinances were passed by the lower house.

The ordinances passed in the shape of bills include seven recently promulgated by President Arif Alvi. The assembly also approved a 120-day extension to three presidential ordinances.

From the onset of the session, the opposition benches started protesting against the government for getting legislation done through ordinances. Opposition lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker’s dice and tore up copies of bills. They also chanted slogans against the government.

The bills passed Thuersday during the session presided by NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri included: the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance 2019, the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance 2019, the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, Medical Tribunal Bill 2019 and Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019.

During session, the speaker also issued the production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP leader Khursheed Shah and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, all of whom are imprisoned.