MEP delegation visit to IOK

Observer Reporter

London

Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto has urged New Delhi to organise a ‘multi-party’ and ‘politically-balanced’ delegation for a visit to India Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Referring to the carefully arranged trip of European Union lawmakers to the occupied valley, Haavisto said that the delegation “was not, in my understanding, a multi-party and politically balanced delegation”. New Delhi’s move backfired when the European Union mission in India distanced itself from the tour as reports emerged that the MEPs belonged to far-right parties.