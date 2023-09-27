The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday reopened a case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Parvez Elahi for his alleged involvement in allocation of the forest land.

The anti-graft body claimed that the former Punjab chief minister was responsible for allocation of land to a real estate magnate for the development of a housing society.

To gather comprehensive information on the sale and acquisition of assets, both movable and immovable, involving 14 individuals including Parvez Elahi, private town proprietors, and land revenue officers of Rawalpindi, the NAB reached out to deputy commissioners from 15 districts, including Islamabad, prior to the deadline of September 25.

The DCs from whom these details were requested encompassed regions such as Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gwadar, Multan, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Attock, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Mianwali, Pakpattan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.