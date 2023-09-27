The Intelligence Bureau on Tuesday decided to withdraw its review petition contesting the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered by now Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa regarding the Faizabad sit-in case.

In a plea, IB’s Deputy Director Amjad Iqbal has asked to withdraw the review plea and accept the miscellaneous application.

“The petitioner intends to withdraw the civil review petition and does not want to pursue the matter in the above-titled case,” said the plea.

Last week, the apex court — in response to a series of review petitions submitted against its previous ruling — said that it would revisit the Faizabad sit-in case on September 28.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and consisting of Justices Amin-ud-Din Khan and Athar Minallah, will hear the review proceedings. Following the decision to revisit the case, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s lawyer has filed a petition seeking the adjournment of the Faizabad sit-in review case and against the judicial observations against Rashid. The petition said that Rashid was in custody and could not be contacted.

“Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer Amanullah Kanrani has been appointed as a provincial law minister, hence, he cannot appear in the Faizabad sit-in case,” read the plea.