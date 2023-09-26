The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that in the first six months of the current year, they exported goods worth 759 million dollars.

The statistics of this ministry show that goods to Pakistan worth $379 million, India worth $241 million, Kazakhstan worth $20 million, the United Arab Emirates worth $18 million, and China worth $12.5 million were exported.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam, the spokesman for the ministry, emphasized that this year’s exports have slightly decreased compared to last year, and the most exported items are coal, cotton, fresh fruits, and vegetables.

“The important export items are coal, cotton, raisins, grapes, tomatoes, cumin, and apricots, and the important import items are linen textiles, oil, petroleum, liquefied gas, car parts, wheat, and cement,” said a spokesman for the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that the blocking of the crossings and the continued decrease in coal exports abroad have caused a decrease in exports.

“One of the main reasons for the decrease in exports is that last year coal exports were very high, this year it has decreased and Pakistan has made a deal with South Africa to import coal,” said Mohammad Yonis Momand, the first deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Meanwhile, some businessmen believe that more facilities should be provided to them in order to increase trade with the countries of the region and the world.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to solve the problems with Pakistan in a fundamental way so that our exports will increase in the future,” said Zalmai Azimi, a trader. —Tolonews