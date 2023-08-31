FRANCISCO – Elon Musk continues to revamp the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, since his takeover.

This time around, the billionaire has announced the launch of video and audio calls feature for the subscribers of X.

He said the feature will work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC, adding that the subscribers will no require phone number to get registered.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

“ X is the effective global address book,” he announced in a post on X , saying: “That set of factors is unique”.