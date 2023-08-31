ISLAMABAD – Protests against exorbitant electricity bills continue to spread across the country and intensify as traders’ unions have joined them, demanding immediate relief from the caretaker government.

Amid the chaotic situation and a challenge to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar-led government, which is forced to implement the IMF agreement, various options are under consideration to provide a sigh of relief to masses facing skyrocketing inflation.

Relief on 400 Units Electricity Bills

Reports said the Ministry of Finance has prepared an emergency plan to provide relief to consumers using up to 400 units of electricity.

The relief plan for electricity bills is expected to provide an immediate relief of Rs250 billion to public if it is approved by the global lender.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar has requested the IMF authorities for relief in electricity bills of 400 units, reports said, adding that the proposal to offer installment plan for electricity bills has also been sent to the IMF.

The Ministry of Finance has reportedly developed a relief plan for those using up to 400 units of electricity, and if the IMF expresses consent, an agreement could be reached between them for a period of two months.

The ministry will provide a guarantee in written for installment payments of August and September’s electricity bills. It is also considering an option of withdrawing the Rs7 per unit hike in basic power tariff and imposed in different phases.