ISLAMABAD – A special court, established under Official Secrets Act, has permitted PTI Chairman Imran Khan to hold telephonic conversation with his sons.

The former premier, who is detained in the Attock jail on 14-day judicial remand in cipher case, filed a petition through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Sheraz Ahmed seeking permission to talk to his sons – Qasim and Sulaiman.

Special court’s judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain has approved the plea and directed Attock jail superintendent to make arrangements in this regard.

A day earlier, the special court approved another 14-day judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher case.

Judge Abul Hasnat had conducted the hearing of the case in Attock jail, a day after the Ministry of Interior issued a notification in this regard due to security reasons.

The remand has been approved till Sept 13, further delaying the release of the former prime minister, who was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court a day earlier after suspending his conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

In a short verdict, the IHC bench said Imran Khan’s plea against his conviction and sentence had been approved. It also ordered the immediate release of the former prime minister from the Attock Jail, where he has been detained since August 5, on bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Soon after the verdict, an order of the special court appeared, showing that Imran Khan was also on judicial remand in the cipher case till August 30.

The special court had directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present the suspect before court on Aug 30. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the Attock jail superintendent.

Imran Khan Booked in Missing Cipher Case

Earlier this month, the Federal Investigation Agency lodged another case against the former premier for allegedly losing the US cipher.

The anti-terrorism wing of the FIA booked PTI Chairman Imran Khan for losing US cipher, which the firebrand politician which long held up as evidence of his claim that Washington orchestrated his ouster.