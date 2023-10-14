LAHORE- Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday held a crucial meeting with the Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi focusing on a range of significant issues, including mutual concerns, solutions for challenges within the media industry, and strategies aimed at enhancing the welfare and prosperity of journalists.

During the meeting, CM Naqvi made a noteworthy announcement, revealing the establishment of an endowment fund totaling one billion rupees, specifically dedicated to the betterment and support of the journalist community.

This marks a significant milestone in addressing the welfare needs of journalists and underscores the commitment to resolving various other challenges they face.

Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi commended the efforts and public welfare initiatives led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, hailing the efficacy of the “Mohsin Speed” in advancing projects geared towards improving the lives of the public.