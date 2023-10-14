LAHORE – New Smart National Identity Card (NIC) is issued to the citizens of Pakistan. It is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules to guarantee its authenticity and validity.

The unique 13 digit identification number is recognized all over the country. It is the first requirement of individuals as it is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc.

Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for NIC.

How to Apply for New Smart ID Card

You can apply for your New Smart NIC by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak Identity website.

You can apply for your Smart National Identity Card (SNIC) by visiting Pak Identity website and have it delivered to your doorstep. You can not apply for fresh/new CNIC from website.

Smart ID Card Normal Fee

As of October 2023, there is no change in normal fee for New Smart National Identity Card. The fee for normal category stands at Rs750.