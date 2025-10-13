Muridke operation against TLP march; Factory Area SHO martyred

LAHORE – Police have completed the operation against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) long march in Muridke, during which Factory Area Station House Officer (SHO) Shehzad Jhumar was martyred after coming under fire from protesters.

The security officials said that forces carried out an operation against the crane party, dispersing all participants and clearing the GT Road. The security agencies have now taken complete control of the entire GT Road.

Police arrested several workers during the operation, while those affected or injured by tear gas shelling were shifted to nearby hospitals. Local residents have been restricted from approaching the GT Road.

Police also took the bodies of the martyrs and the injured into custody.

However, there are some videos, which are yet to be verified, that showed that leaders of the religious party have attacked. The official confirmation is awaited in this regard.

Meanwhile, after a three-day closure, all educational institutions in Rawalpindi district have reopened. Teaching activities have resumed in both public and private schools with full attendance and tight security arrangements.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education’s supplementary matriculation exams are also being held as per schedule.

Traffic flow across all major roads of Rawalpindi remains normal, though due to the closure of Faizabad, traffic is being diverted towards Double Road. Traffic on Murree Road, Mall Road, and Peshawar Road is also moving smoothly.

The traffic police said that all entry and exit routes of Rawalpindi are open, and vehicular movement in all tehsils remains normal.