Pakistan post 368-8 against South Africa on second day of first Test

LAHORE, October 12: Pakistan continued their first innings against South Africa on the second day of the opening Test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, reaching 368 for eight at stumps.

Resuming play at the overnight score of 313 for five, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha looked to build on Pakistan’s total. Rizwan, who began the day on 62, played a composed knock before falling for 75 runs when the team’s total reached 362.

In the same over, left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy struck twice more, removing Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for ducks, reducing Pakistan to 362 for eight.

Salman Ali Agha held firm with a determined unbeaten 86, while Shaheen Shah Afridi joined him at the crease as Pakistan aim to push past the 400-run mark.

Muthusamy was the pick of the South African bowlers, claiming three wickets in a single over to halt Pakistan’s progress.

Pakistan XIs:

The national squad includes Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Noman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, and Hasan Ali.