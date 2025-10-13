Kp Assembly Session Begins To Elect New Cm Amid Opposition Boycott

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Saturday convened a crucial session to elect a new chief minister, but the proceedings were marred by opposition’s boycott and controversy surrounding the resignation of former CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

The session is being presided over by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

During his address to the assembly, Ali Amin Gandapur said he resigned in compliance with PTI founder Imran Khan’s directive. “I stepped down the same day our leader instructed. The democratic process should not be turned into a mockery, and we will no longer tolerate what has been happening,” he asserted.

Highlighting his 19-month tenure, Gandapur said that when his government took charge, the provincial treasury had funds for only 18 days of salaries. “Today, the provincial exchequer holds Rs218 billion. The opposition may complain about lack of development funds, but the public is satisfied because we invested in their welfare,” he stated.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the PTI founder, saying, “Imran Khan is sacrificing for us and for future generations, and we will continue to stand firmly with him.”

Opposition walks out over legality concerns

Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah announced a boycott of the session, arguing that Gandapur’s resignation had not yet been accepted and, therefore, the election of a new chief minister was unconstitutional. “When one chief minister is still in office, another cannot be elected,” he said.

He further noted that Governor Faisal Karim Kundi had summoned Gandapur on October 15 to clarify discrepancies in his resignation signatures. “Our friends are in unnecessary haste. If they have the numbers, why are they making the process controversial? This is an illegal act, and we will not be part of it,” Dr. Ibadullah maintained.

Four candidates in the race

Four contenders are in the running for the province’s top office. The PTI has nominated Suhail Afridi, JUI-F has fielded Maulana Lutfur Rehman, PML-N has nominated Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf, while PPP has put forward Arbab Zarak Khan.

The KP Assembly comprises 145 members, including 93 treasury and 52 opposition lawmakers. A candidate requires at least 73 votes to be elected as leader of the house. Discussions among opposition parties to field a joint candidate are reportedly ongoing.

Meanwhile, PTI’s provincial leadership has warned its lawmakers against defying party directives. KP PTI President Junaid Akbar said any member betraying the PTI founder’s nominated candidate “will face public backlash and find it difficult to move freely in the province.”

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has returned Gandapur’s resignation, citing mismatched signatures, and summoned him in person on October 15 for clarification.