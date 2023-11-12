Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio on Sundaysaid that Murree can be counted among the most beautiful regions in the worldand the natural beauty of Murree can compete with any major tourism spot in theworld.

Indonesian Ambassadorto Pakistan, Adam Tugiu said that the world-famous tourist destinations ofPakistan, Murree, and Indonesia, Bali, can be called sister cities, for which the two governments should start talking and this will promote tourism on both sides.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio on Sundaysaid this while talking to the Journalist and local business cammunity in the local hotel of Muree.

The Ambassador of Indonesia said that there are historicalreligious and cultural relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, which arebased on many factors needs to be transferred to the new generation.

He said that Pakistan maintained friendship with Indonesiafrom the early years of independence, which can not be denied in the form of modernmutual economic, trade, cultural and diplomatic relations.

The ambassador of Indonesia said that 600 soldiers went fromPakistan for the freedom of Indonesia, some of whom sacrificed their livesthere, and as the sun of freedom rises in Indonesia, the relations between the two countries are growing day by day.Meanwhile, the ambassador of Indonesia said that the founder of Indonesia, Ahmad SuKarno, and the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had a relationship of personal friendship, that’s why you seesimilarities between most famous JinnahCap and Soekarno Cap.

He said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry has an influence on manymovements in Indonesia and Allama Iqbal is equally popular in Indonesia.

The Ambassador said that there is similarity in the food andculture of the two countries and the habits of the two nations are similar interms of food and drink and spices.In response to a question of President Sudhir Abbasi ofMurree Press Club, Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio said that he will do hisbest for the visit of Murree journalists to Indonesia and in this regard,Murree Press Club will be contacted soon.

He said that the visit of Murree journalists to Indonesiawill give them an opportunity to know about Indonesia, which will increasemutual intimacy.

Adam Togio said that Indonesia announces scholarships forstudents every year and this year also the scholarship was awarded in the same way.

He emphasized that the children of Murree journalists shouldapply for Indonesia’s scholarship, they should give priority to them and will be fully supported by the Indonesian Embassy Islamabad in this regard.—APP