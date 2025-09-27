Pakistan Business Weekly: Market and Corporate Highlights

KARACHI – Pakistan’s corporate sector and financial markets witnessed major developments this week, showing progress in investments, market oversight, and economic growth.

PSX x SECP Strengthen Market Oversight

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance monitoring and regulation of the country’s capital markets. The partnership aims to improve transparency and investor confidence in the stock market.

Pakistan-US Relations at new high

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism over Pakistan’s ties with the United States under President Donald Trump, calling for stronger cooperation in trade, security, and regional stability. He invited U.S. companies to invest in agriculture, IT, mining, minerals, and energy.

Pak Economic Delegation Heads to Saudi Arabia

A ministerial team led by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain traveled to Riyadh to resolve investment challenges related to the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT). The delegation is pursuing a two-month roadmap to boost future economic collaboration.

KSE-100 surges past 162,000 Points

KSE-100 Index closed at 162,257 points, marking a gain of 2,977 points (1.87%) for the week. Trading volume totaled 562.77 million shares, with the index hitting an intraday high of 162,422 points.

Corporate Developments

Power Cement partnered with Burj Clean Energy to establish a 7.5 MW wind power project. The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs5 per share for FY25.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) approved the winding-up of its wholly-owned subsidiary, PSO Venture Capital.

Millat Tractors was downgraded to “SELL” by Topline Securities, citing an 18% potential downside.

Economic Indicators

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 57.6 million to USD 19.79 billion.

Weekly short-term inflation fell by 0.16%, though prices remained 3.95% higher than the previous year.

The State Bank of Pakistan injected Rs3.21 trillion into the market via Open Market Operations to manage liquidity.

Investment and Export Highlights

Fauji Cement expects 8–9% growth in cement demand for FY26, fueled by domestic and Afghan markets.

Sazgar Engineering announced expansion plans and aims to enter new export markets for its three-wheelers.

Local assembly of Belarus tractors is set to strengthen Pakistan’s agriculture sector, with projected demand for 2,800 units over five years.

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports reached a record $457 million, the highest in two decades.

IMF Loan Reviews

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission arrived in Pakistan to review the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility and the $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility, both crucial for economic stability and climate resilience amid ongoing flood crises.

Tech Side

Zong, in partnership with Mercantile, will launch the iPhone 17 in Pakistan in October, including comprehensive insurance and a two-year warranty for customers.

International Funding

Pakistan secured $679.79 million in external financing in August 2025, marking a significant improvement compared to last year, though still short of the annual target of $19.39 billion.

These developments reflect Pakistan’s efforts to attract investment, strengthen economic fundamentals, and support corporate growth, amid global uncertainties and domestic challenges.