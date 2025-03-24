AGL69.75▼ -3.84 (-0.05%)AIRLINK177.32▼ -2.29 (-0.01%)BOP11.39▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.01▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML45.35▼ -0.68 (-0.01%)DGKC132.71▲ 0.09 (0.00%)FCCL46.44▼ -0.18 (0.00%)FFL16.4▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC139.88▼ -1.19 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.13▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.43▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF59.73▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP77.11▲ 0.04 (0.00%)OGDC222▼ -5.35 (-0.02%)PAEL46.15▼ -2.03 (-0.04%)PIBTL10.67▲ 0.2 (0.02%)PPL187.51▼ -3.87 (-0.02%)PRL37.45▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)PTC24.2▼ -0.11 (0.00%)SEARL98.37▼ -1.59 (-0.02%)TELE7.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.1▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)TPLP11.14▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TREET23.4▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG70.3▲ 2.09 (0.03%)UNITY28.9▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Train service from Balochistan awaits security clearance for restoration

Train Service From Balochistan Awaits Security Clearance For Restoration
Quetta – Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) in Quetta Imran Hayat said on Monday that all necessary arrangements were completed for the resumption of train services from Balochistan to other parts of the country. However, he said, security clearance is only pending.

DS Railways Quetta Imran Hayat said that Federal Minister for Railways would visit Quetta on March 26, where he would preside over a meeting to review the overall situation and decide on the restoration of train services.

He reiterated that while all preparations for restoring rail operations from Balochistan were finalized, the final decision hinges on receiving security clearance.

Commenting on the Jaffer Express attack, Imran Hayat mentioned that an assessment of the damages sustained by the railway infrastructure due to the attack is also underway.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities  confirmed that train services have remained suspended for the past 13 days, which affected the key routes. The Jaffer Express (Quetta to Peshawar) and Bolan Mail (Quetta to Karachi) remain non-operational.

It may be mentioned here that train services were suspended following an attack on Jaffer Express in Kachhi on March 11.

Jaffar Express Attack: Internet, train services remain blocked, Quetta Red Zone sealed

 

Web Desk Staff

