Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday met with the newly-elected President of Maldives Muhammad Muizzu.

In the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, economic cooperation and appointment of Ambassador of Maldives to Pakistan were discussed.

On behalf of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, the information minister congratulated Muhammed Muizzu on his election as President and expressed his best wishes for him.

During the meeting, both the leaders reiterated commitment to work together to promote regional cooperation. They also expressed commitment to further strengthen mutual relations between the two countries.

The minister extended invitation to President Muizzu to visit Pakistan which he accepted.

President Muizzu said that Maldives would soon appoint its ambassador to Pakistan. He said that his country was desirous of further strengthening diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan valued its relationship with Maldives. The two countries are linked by an unbreakable brotherly bond of devotion, he added. He said that bilateral diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Maldives would further be strengthened in future. As a member country of SAARC, he said Pakistan was committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Maldives in all fields.

Murtaza Solangi, during his meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Chinese State Councillor Miss Shen Yiqin, said that China and Pakistan were each other’s most reliable good neighbors, good friends, and ‘iron brothers’.

Important issues related to mutual interests were discussed in the meetings.