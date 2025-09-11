Uk Supports Digital Upgrade To Improve Narcotics Law Enforcement In Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) launched new Digital Case Management System (CMS) with support from the UK Government, aiming to modernize the handling of narcotics cases across the country.

The system replaces manual procedures with a centralized digital platform, allowing the ANF to register cases, manage evidence, and integrate laboratory results more efficiently.

After a successful pilot in February 2025, the CMS is now active in all ANF Regional Headquarters and police stations nationwide. Officials say the platform will improve data accuracy, reduce delays, and enable faster enforcement action.

The launch ceremony at ANF Headquarters in Rawalpindi was attended by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, Federal Minister for Interior & Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, ANF Director General Major General Abdul Moeed, and representatives from BHC, UPSCALE, and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

High Commissioner Marriott said the initiative underscores the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in tackling serious and organized crime, noting that the system strengthens law enforcement capabilities in both countries.

Minister Naqvi highlighted the benefits of digital transformation for the ANF, stating that it will enable the force to manage large volumes of cases more efficiently and enhance border and community security.

The CMS also tackles issues such as fragmented data and slow reporting by facilitating real-time information sharing. Future upgrades may include links to external databases and tools for tracking financial flows related to narcotics crimes, with ongoing support from the UK.