MQM-London’s Qamar Teddy killed

Observer Report

Karachi

Notorious target killer Qamar Islam alias Qamar Teddy, who was a part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s London faction, was killed in a shoot out in South Africa, sources said on Monday.

Teddy was on list of most wanted terrorists, as he was accused in several cases of killing and arson attacks lodged at different police stations of the metropolis. More than 20 cases were registered against Teddy in Karachi.

Teddy was a fugitive who was on the run for years, d living in South Africa.