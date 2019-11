Kabul

The result of the Afghan presidential election may be further delayed, two officials said, after the main challenger to incumbent Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday he would not agree to the addition of hundreds of thousands of what he called suspicious votes to a planned recount.

The Afghanistan IEC said on Saturday that it would recount ballots from more than 8,000 polling stations – almost a third of the total – due to what it called discrepancies in their system.