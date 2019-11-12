Fazl vows to fight against PTI govt within law and constitution

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will fight for their agenda against the incumbent government while staying within constitution, democracy and law.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in, Maulana Fazlur Rahman expressed that those who are accusing others of theft, should give accountability of their foreign funding case. “Accountability of billions of rupees funds were not submitted to the Election Commission”, he said adding that the imposition of such people on the country is not less than a torture.

JUI-F chief asserted that the government vowed to resign if even 15,000 people chant “Go Imran Go”. He went on to say that the no one trusts the current government while the incumbent leadership is hiding behind the courts. “Inflation is causing problem to every class of Pakistan and the country is suffering from chaos”, he added.

He said that Pakistan has been made a slave of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He continued expressing that IMF prepares the country’s budget today. “We want to free our economy from the international pressure”, he said adding that they will support the government if they work within the limits.

Earlier, Leadership of JUI-F under Maulana Fazlur Rehman deliberated to shifting to plan B of Azadi March. As per details, a meeting of JUI-F held in Islamabad to ponder over plan B of Azadi March.