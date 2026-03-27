Bikes to get 20 litre per month as Pakistan develops app for petrol subsidy

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is all set to provide targeted petrol subsidies to low-income citizens who won motorcycles or three-wheeler vehicle amid the ongoing energy crisis.

Under government directives, the Ministry of Information Technology has developed a mobile app to distribute subsidized fuel, which is currently in the testing phase.

The subsidy will primarily target two- and three-wheeler vehicles, while increases in global fuel prices will largely be passed on to other consumers.

Officials indicated that a decision on subsidizing vehicles up to 800cc has not yet been finalized.

For two- and three-wheelers, a monthly petrol quota of up to 20 liters per vehicle is being proposed.

To implement the program, 12,000 petrol pumps nationwide will be equipped with dedicated nozzles for the subsidy.

Each station will receive two mobile devices to manage fuel distribution through the app, ensuring subsidized petrol reaches eligible users efficiently.

Officials said the citizens would be required to download the app and complete registration by entering their vehicle registration number along with their national identity card number.

According to the official sources, the system would assign petrol quotas to individuals based on their requirements and the overall availability of fuel.

The initiative is aimed at improving transparency and ensuring efficient distribution of petroleum resources across the country.