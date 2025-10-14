More than 140,000 students to appear in MDCAT

The Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination has been scheduled for October 26, 2025 (Sunday) with a total 140,125 applicants registered to appear in the test.

According to an announcement of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) the test will be conducted nationwide at 35 venues, including one international center i.e. Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

The test will be conducted through universities: University of Health Sciences Lahore, Sukkur IBA University, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Bolan University of Medical & Health Sciences Quetta and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad.

As per the PM&DC statement, the MDCAT exam is going to be conducted by universities nominated by the federal and provincial authorities, not by PM&DC. However, PM&DC as a regulator and as per its legal mandate, has given all the exam conducting universities the policy and structure of the MDCAT examination well in advance, including access to a uniform, national item bank.

All the exam conducting universities are under an obligation to ensure that PM&DC standards are strictly followed while paper setting, development and printing. All the admitting universities have to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the large number of applicants across all provinces and international center.

The council’s spokesperson told media that the universities have to ensure that the development, pre-hoc analysis, and printing of the MDCAT question papers will be conducted with the highest standards so that papers are aligned with the PM&DC syllabus in letter and spirit and no question is incorrect or out of the syllabus. The secrecy and confidentiality of all question papers will be strictly maintained by the universities and they will only be opened in the presence of official witnesses.