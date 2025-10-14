No end to citizens’ frustration as Metro Bus, Red Zone & Faizabad Interchange remain closed

Owing to the prevailing security situation caused by the protest and threats of the religious outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Islamabad Capital Administration as well as the federal police has delayed opening of the Faizabad Interchange and the highly sensitive area of Red Zone for one more day adding to the frustration of the citizens of the twin cities.

Not only the residents of the twin cities, foreigners and diplomats whose majority lives within the four walls of the Diplomatic Enclave expressed their dismay and anxiety to the persistent closure of the main roads of the capital city of Pakistan.

On Tuesday a number of motorists were seen arguing with the officials of the Islamabad police and the traffic personnel that they had appointment inside the Diplomatic Enclave or there were guests waiting for them at Serena Hotel or The Marriott. The police however paid little attention their requests and turned them away saying they could not enter the Red Zone.

“There are rumours that the religious outfit’s workers were preparing for a potential protest march to condemn arrest of their leaders Saad Hussain Rizvi and his younger brother Anas Rizvi. Police in the province of Punjab had reportedly arrested the duo of the TLP along with several workers. It is rumoured that a public rally is being planned by the TLP to press the authorities for the release of their leaders and the fellow workers,” said a police official of the Federal Capital.

In order to face a possible protest rally, police deployment at the entry points of the federal capital was enhanced and the senior officials of the police and the district administration also visited these points to boost morale of the policemen.

In Islamabad, only four roads inside the Red Zone and one flyover (Serena/Jinnah Square) remained closed, said the police official adding the roads that are closed include Red Zone (all entry points except at the Trail 3 check post), Ishphani Road (Radio Pakistan Chowk), Suharwardi Road (Serena Hotel to Aabpara Chowk), Jinnah Square Flyover (Serena Chowk), Constitution Avenue and DPO Gate at Srinagar Highway to Jinnah Square (Serena). All other roads and flyovers and underpasses in the federal capital are open for public, he said.

Similarly in the garrison city, IJP Road to I-8, Faizabad from Murree Road, Faizabad Interchange, Ojri Turn Murree Road, Faizabad and all loops of Faizabad were closed for traffic. However, despite the fact that majority of the roads were open, commuters remained confused which road to take or not to take. They also complained about the closure of the Metro Bus service for the fourth consecutive day in the twin cities.

An affordable, respectable and fast-track medium of travelling between the twin cities has been put off the road which is quite perplexing, said a working woman, Nyla, who cane daily from Rawalpindi by the Metro bus to her government office in the federal secretariat.